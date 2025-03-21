Left Menu

AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's Vision for Party Expansion

Saurabh Bharadwaj, newly appointed Delhi convenor of AAP, plans to prioritize party expansion over election efforts. He applauds party loyalty post-election losses and critiques BJP's electoral tactics. The reshuffle follows AAP's strategic meeting at Arvind Kejriwal's residence, strengthening its political strategies in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:07 IST
Sauarbh Bharadwaj, Aam Aadmi Party's newly appointed Delhi chief (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appointed leader Saurabh Bharadwaj as the new Delhi convenor. His immediate focus will be on broadening the party's reach, indicating that electoral pursuits will temporarily take a backseat. 'Our focus should extend beyond elections to solidify party organization,' Bharadwaj expressed after a key Political Action Committee (PAC) meeting.

Demonstrating gratitude towards enduring party members, Bharadwaj stated, 'Loss doesn't deter organizational growth; those who stay post-defeat are invaluable icons of dedication.' Bharadwaj indirectly critiqued the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) methods, noting that despite their efforts, a significant portion of Delhi still supports AAP.

Bharadwaj also highlighted the importance of respecting elected representatives, citing issues faced by party leaders in interactions with bureaucrats. This shift in leadership arises as Gopal Rai transitions to steering AAP efforts in Gujarat, while the party recalibrates its strategic approach in Delhi under Bharadwaj's guidance, initiated by a PAC assembly at Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

