BJD Joins JAC Meeting on Delimitation in Chennai

Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announced on Friday the nomination of two senior leaders to represent the party at the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on delimitation in Chennai. The meeting is convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Former minister Sanjay Das Burma and former Member of Parliament Amar Patnaik will attend the session on Saturday, following previous discussions and an invitation from Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK.

The decision has attracted criticism from BJP's Odisha unit, who accused the BJD of aligning itself with DMK's divisive plans. In defense, the BJD dismissed the claims, emphasizing the importance of dialogue between regional and national parties on redrawing constituencies based on population.

(With inputs from agencies.)