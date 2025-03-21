Raigad Ministerial Dispute: A Tug-of-War Between Political Giants

Union minister Ramdas Athawale recently proposed a solution to the ongoing conflict over the guardian ministership of Raigad. Currently, both Shiv Sena and the NCP are contending for the position, but Athawale suggests it should be handed to his Republican Party of India (A) if no resolution is reached.

Speaking to reporters, Athawale noted that NCP's Sunil Tatkare and Sena's Bharat Gogawale have been adamant that the coveted post should go to their respective parties. This conflict comes in light of the recent list naming Aditi Tatkare, a member of NCP, as the guardian minister.

The decision for Raigad, along with Nashik, was put on hold due to objections from the Sena, who have claimed guardianship over the districts. Athawale emphasized his hope for an early resolution by the CM and stated his party could also serve the role if required.

