Left Menu

Raigad Ministerial Dispute: A Tug-of-War Between Political Giants

Union minister Ramdas Athawale suggests that if the ongoing dispute between Shiv Sena and NCP over Raigad's guardian minister remains unresolved, his party, the Republican Party of India (A), should be considered for the post. The issue has been stalled since both NCP and Sena laid claims to the position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:10 IST
Raigad Ministerial Dispute: A Tug-of-War Between Political Giants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Ramdas Athawale recently proposed a solution to the ongoing conflict over the guardian ministership of Raigad. Currently, both Shiv Sena and the NCP are contending for the position, but Athawale suggests it should be handed to his Republican Party of India (A) if no resolution is reached.

Speaking to reporters, Athawale noted that NCP's Sunil Tatkare and Sena's Bharat Gogawale have been adamant that the coveted post should go to their respective parties. This conflict comes in light of the recent list naming Aditi Tatkare, a member of NCP, as the guardian minister.

The decision for Raigad, along with Nashik, was put on hold due to objections from the Sena, who have claimed guardianship over the districts. Athawale emphasized his hope for an early resolution by the CM and stated his party could also serve the role if required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025