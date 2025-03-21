Democrats Divided: The Struggle to Counter Trump's Executive Power

Democratic voter Heather Ogden expressed frustration with her party's inability to vigorously counter President Trump's unprecedented executive maneuvers. Her concerns, shared during a town hall with Senator Andy Kim in New Jersey, underscore internal divisions among Democrats.

The debate centers around how best to oppose a second-term Trump, who, bolstered by a conservative Congress, has sidestepped traditional checks and balances. The divisions were starkly visible when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer faced backlash for supporting a Republican spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

With Republicans united and firm behind Trump's agenda, Democrats face a challenging landscape. Their limited power in Congress and differing strategies further complicate their efforts to respond to Trump's assertive policies.

