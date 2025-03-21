Left Menu

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Accused of Disrespecting National Anthem

A petition has been filed in Bihar against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of disrespecting the national anthem at a public event in Patna. The petitioner, advocate Suraj Kumar, seeks legal action under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act. The court will hear the case on March 25.

Kumar contends that the chief minister's actions at a sporting event inauguration last Thursday have tarnished the state's image. The advocate has requested that the police file a case against the CM under the state's pertinent laws and the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act.

The case has been scheduled for a hearing on March 25 by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (West) in Muzaffarpur.

