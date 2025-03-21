Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Accused of Disrespecting National Anthem
A petition has been filed in Bihar against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of disrespecting the national anthem at a public event in Patna. The petitioner, advocate Suraj Kumar, seeks legal action under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act. The court will hear the case on March 25.
A petition filed before a Bihar court alleges that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar disrespected the national anthem during a public function. The legal plea was submitted by advocate Suraj Kumar.
Kumar contends that the chief minister's actions at a sporting event inauguration last Thursday have tarnished the state's image. The advocate has requested that the police file a case against the CM under the state's pertinent laws and the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act.
The case has been scheduled for a hearing on March 25 by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (West) in Muzaffarpur.
