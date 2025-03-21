Left Menu

Amit Shah Vows Naxalism Eradication by 2026, Highlights Security Measures

Home Minister Amit Shah announced the BJP-led government's efforts to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026. Addressing Rajya Sabha, he detailed actions against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Naxal and Northeast issues, and drug abuse. Shah emphasized national security advancements post-Article 370 abrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:53 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/Sansad TV)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that the BJP-led government has a concrete plan to eradicate Naxalism in India by March 21, 2026. During his speech in the Rajya Sabha, Shah outlined steps taken by the government towards strengthening internal security, tackling terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and addressing challenges in the Northeast.

Shah assured the House that the 'Naxal problem' would be a thing of the past within the term of the current government, emphasizing the critical role of accurate intelligence provided to security forces in combating Naxalites. He noted the challenges inherited by the Modi government in 2014, focusing on eliminating terrorism, Leftist insurgency, and Northeast conflicts, which have collectively claimed around 92,000 lives over four decades.

The Home Minister highlighted the sacrifices made by state police and paramilitary forces and acknowledged the complex nature of crimes such as narcotics, cybercrime, and organized crime, which often transcend state borders. He praised the modifications made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to enhance national security, particularly following significant changes in Jammu and Kashmir post-Article 370 abrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

