Congress Accuses AAP and TMC of Being BJP's 'B Teams' in Goa

In a statement on Friday, Congress leader Anjali Nimbalkar labeled the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) as the BJP's 'B teams' in Goa, urging them not to field candidates in the 2027 polls.

Speaking at an event where Pratiksha Khalap was appointed as the state unit's women wing chief, Nimbalkar recounted how AAP and TMC hindered Congress in the 2022 Goa elections, adding that TMC eventually closed its local office afterwards.

Highlighting the shifting political landscape, Nimbalkar noted Congress' diminished presence and criticized AAP's performance in Delhi, alongside remarks from AAP leader Atishi regarding Congress MLAs shifting to BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)