Karnataka Legislative Assembly in Turmoil: BJP MLAs Suspended
Eighteen BJP MLAs were suspended from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for six months due to misconduct involving Speaker U T Khader. The protest, held on the assembly's budget session's final day, was in response to opposition anger over reservation policies for Muslims in public contracts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:26 IST
- India
Eighteen BJP members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly have been suspended for six months following an uproar directed at Speaker U T Khader.
The disruption took place during the assembly's budget session, as the opposition expressed outrage over a controversial reservation policy for Muslims in public contracts.
Despite the suspension, the expelled MLAs initially refused to exit the assembly, necessitating their removal by force.
