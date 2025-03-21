Left Menu

Karnataka Legislative Assembly in Turmoil: BJP MLAs Suspended

Eighteen BJP MLAs were suspended from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for six months due to misconduct involving Speaker U T Khader. The protest, held on the assembly's budget session's final day, was in response to opposition anger over reservation policies for Muslims in public contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:26 IST
Karnataka Legislative Assembly in Turmoil: BJP MLAs Suspended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eighteen BJP members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly have been suspended for six months following an uproar directed at Speaker U T Khader.

The disruption took place during the assembly's budget session, as the opposition expressed outrage over a controversial reservation policy for Muslims in public contracts.

Despite the suspension, the expelled MLAs initially refused to exit the assembly, necessitating their removal by force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025