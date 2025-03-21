India-US Forge Ahead with Strategic Convergences Amid Global Challenges

India is working closely with the United States to enhance their strategic partnership across various mutual concerns, the government announced in Parliament. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, highlighted ongoing efforts in response to the potential impacts of 'Make America Great Again' policies on India's interests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Washington D.C. resulted in the launch of the 'US-India COMPACT', a strategic initiative focused on key cooperation areas. Both nations are committed to an integrated approach for strengthening bilateral trade, with targets set to increase trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

The collaborative efforts will also include negotiating a Bilateral Trade Agreement and creating secure mobility frameworks for students and professionals. These agreements aim to enhance legal exchanges and combat illegal immigration, reflecting the leaders' vision of adaptive global workforce policies.

