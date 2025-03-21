Left Menu

India-US Forge Ahead with Strategic Convergences Amid Global Challenges

India is deepening its strategic ties with the US to address mutual concerns, aiming to bolster trade, immigration, and geopolitical interests. Recent diplomatic efforts include new bilateral trade goals, a focus on reducing trade barriers, and mobility frameworks supporting legal student and professional exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:01 IST
India-US Forge Ahead with Strategic Convergences Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is working closely with the United States to enhance their strategic partnership across various mutual concerns, the government announced in Parliament. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, highlighted ongoing efforts in response to the potential impacts of 'Make America Great Again' policies on India's interests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Washington D.C. resulted in the launch of the 'US-India COMPACT', a strategic initiative focused on key cooperation areas. Both nations are committed to an integrated approach for strengthening bilateral trade, with targets set to increase trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

The collaborative efforts will also include negotiating a Bilateral Trade Agreement and creating secure mobility frameworks for students and professionals. These agreements aim to enhance legal exchanges and combat illegal immigration, reflecting the leaders' vision of adaptive global workforce policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025