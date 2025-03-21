Istanbul Mayor's Detention Challenges Turkey's Peace Process

The arrest of Istanbul's widely respected mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, has cast a shadow over Turkey's efforts to conclude its long-standing conflict with the PKK militant group. The success of this peace initiative is largely contingent on the fragile alliance between the Turkish government and the pro-Kurdish DEM Party.

Imamoglu's detention, considered an autocratic move by critics, has raised fear among Kurdish citizens that it may disrupt steps towards democratic reconciliation in the nation. It highlights the delicate balance needed to end the conflict that has claimed over 40,000 lives and stunted regional development.

Protests erupted as people gathered in Diyarbakir for the Newroz celebration, voicing concerns that such actions undermine trust in the peace process. The challenge remains for Turkey's government to navigate its internal political dynamics while striving for peace and stability.

