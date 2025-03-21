Bangladesh in Political Crossfire: BNP and Awami League's Uncertain Future

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed no opposition to the Awami League's return to politics, emphasizing the need for clean leadership. This stance comes as an interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, clarified there are no plans to ban the Awami League, although legal actions against certain leaders are possible.

Student organizations from Dhaka University are actively voicing the demand to exclude the Awami League from elections, thanks to past controversies. Protests led by Students Against Discrimination (SAD) previously contributed to the fall of Hasina's long-standing regime, leading to heightened political tension.

Meanwhile, Hasina, living in India since her ouster, faces arrest warrants issued by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal. As the political landscape shifts, some factions are advocating for the creation of a 'Second Republic' with a new constitution, showing deep divides in the political scenario.

