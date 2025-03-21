Southern States Stand United Against Delimitation Policy

A delegation from the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS), headed by its working president K T Rama Rao, has embarked on a crucial mission to Chennai. The team is set to engage in a pivotal meeting on the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, organized by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Rama Rao, who is the son of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, criticized the current delimitation policy in a statement, arguing that it undermines the representation of southern states. Despite their significant contribution to the country's economic growth, these states face diminishing political influence, a situation the BRS has opposed from the start.

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK is gearing up for what M K Stalin describes as more than just a meeting. It is a movement aiming to secure fair representation and uphold federalism. As states across the south unite, the conference is poised to challenge the central government on delimitation issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)