Southern States Stand United Against Delimitation Policy

A delegation from the BRS, led by K T Rama Rao, is attending a conference in Chennai to oppose the current delimitation policy, arguing that it diminishes the representation of southern states. The meeting is organized by Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin and is seen as a pivotal discussion for fair representation.

Southern States Stand United Against Delimitation Policy
A delegation from the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS), headed by its working president K T Rama Rao, has embarked on a crucial mission to Chennai. The team is set to engage in a pivotal meeting on the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, organized by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Rama Rao, who is the son of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, criticized the current delimitation policy in a statement, arguing that it undermines the representation of southern states. Despite their significant contribution to the country's economic growth, these states face diminishing political influence, a situation the BRS has opposed from the start.

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK is gearing up for what M K Stalin describes as more than just a meeting. It is a movement aiming to secure fair representation and uphold federalism. As states across the south unite, the conference is poised to challenge the central government on delimitation issues.

