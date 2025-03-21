Erdogan's Tough Stance on Civil Disobedience Amid Imamoglu's Detention
President Erdogan warns against street violence following Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu's detention, sparking widespread protests and concerns over Turkey's democratic trajectory. Imamoglu faces charges linked to aiding terrorism, amid political maneuvers by Erdogan's government ahead of elections. European leaders criticize the move as democratic regression.
President Tayyip Erdogan has issued a stern warning against street violence and public disturbances following the detention of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. This action has triggered significant civil disobedience in Turkey, with thousands protesting in major cities, including Istanbul and Ankara.
Erdogan's warning comes as protests escalate, with police responding using water cannons, and more demonstrations anticipated. Imamoglu's arrest is expected shortly, potentially worsening the economic turmoil, including a three-day selloff in Turkish assets.
Imamoglu's detention, condemned as politically motivated by the opposition CHP, adds to fears of democratic backsliding. The move has attracted criticism from European leaders and may affect upcoming electoral processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
