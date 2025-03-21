Rebuilding Bridges: India and Canada's Path to Reconciliation

India expressed hope on Friday for a renewal of its relations with Canada, emphasizing the need for mutual trust and sensitivity. This statement follows a diplomatic strain attributed to the alleged support Canada provided to extremist elements.

The situation evolved after Mark Carney, a political newcomer, succeeded Justin Trudeau as Canada's prime minister. India's external affairs ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, highlighted the need for rebuilding ties during a media briefing.

Amidst the backdrop of Canadian accusations against India regarding an assassination, diplomatic relations between the nations had soured. However, with Carney's leadership, there is an opportunity to improve these ties. Both countries are engaging through security dialogues, aiming for mutual understanding in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)