Left Menu

Rebuilding Bridges: India and Canada's Path to Reconciliation

India aims to renew relations with Canada, focusing on mutual trust and sensitivity. This effort comes after the departure of former PM Justin Trudeau and the instatement of Mark Carney. Recent diplomatic strain arose from Canada's accusations of Indian involvement in a murder, which India denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:46 IST
Rebuilding Bridges: India and Canada's Path to Reconciliation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India expressed hope on Friday for a renewal of its relations with Canada, emphasizing the need for mutual trust and sensitivity. This statement follows a diplomatic strain attributed to the alleged support Canada provided to extremist elements.

The situation evolved after Mark Carney, a political newcomer, succeeded Justin Trudeau as Canada's prime minister. India's external affairs ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, highlighted the need for rebuilding ties during a media briefing.

Amidst the backdrop of Canadian accusations against India regarding an assassination, diplomatic relations between the nations had soured. However, with Carney's leadership, there is an opportunity to improve these ties. Both countries are engaging through security dialogues, aiming for mutual understanding in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025