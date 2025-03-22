Left Menu

Gandapur's Resolve: Dialogue for Peace and Stability

Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, advocates for dialogue with the Taliban to achieve peace. At an iftar party, he expressed confidence in negotiating with the Taliban through tribal elders. He also emphasized Pakistan's political stability depends on releasing Imran Khan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 22-03-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 02:03 IST
Gandapur's Resolve: Dialogue for Peace and Stability
Gandapur
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province declared the importance of engaging the Taliban in dialogue to ensure enduring peace in the area.

Speaking to the media at an iftar gathering in Islamabad, Gandapur voiced his readiness to initiate negotiations with the Taliban, contingent on receiving authorization from relevant authorities, as he believes dialogue is the only sustainable pathway.

Gandapur revealed having formulated a negotiation strategy with tribal leaders, which remains unanswered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Interior after submission. Furthermore, he linked political stability in Pakistan with the release of PTI founder Imran Khan and criticized corruption claims against his province.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025