Gandapur's Resolve: Dialogue for Peace and Stability

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province declared the importance of engaging the Taliban in dialogue to ensure enduring peace in the area.

Speaking to the media at an iftar gathering in Islamabad, Gandapur voiced his readiness to initiate negotiations with the Taliban, contingent on receiving authorization from relevant authorities, as he believes dialogue is the only sustainable pathway.

Gandapur revealed having formulated a negotiation strategy with tribal leaders, which remains unanswered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Interior after submission. Furthermore, he linked political stability in Pakistan with the release of PTI founder Imran Khan and criticized corruption claims against his province.

(With inputs from agencies.)