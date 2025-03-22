Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Paul Weiss' Deal with Trump

The law firm Paul Weiss faced backlash for a deal with Trump's administration, donating $40 million in free legal work and altering its diversity policies. Critics, including prominent Democrats, criticized the agreement as capitulating to Trump. The deal aimed for political independence but sparked internal and external dissent.

Paul Weiss, a powerful Wall Street law firm, faced a wave of criticism after reaching a deal with President Trump to avoid repercussions from an executive order threatening its business operations. The firm committed to donating $40 million in free legal work to support the administration's initiatives, raising eyebrows among many in the legal community.

The agreement, perceived as a capitulation, drew sharp rebukes from prominent Democratic lawyers, with Marc Elias calling it a 'stain' on the firm. Despite the criticism, Paul Weiss Chairman Brad Karp defended the deal, emphasizing the firm's commitment to political independence and the freedom to focus on client work following the rescinding of the executive order.

The firm's decision may impact its recruitment and client relations, as the legal community scrutinizes its apparent shift away from diversity initiatives amid broader attacks on law firms supporting Democratic adversaries. The situation underscores the broader political pressures faced by law firms in their operational decisions.

