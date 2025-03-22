Left Menu

RJD Criticizes Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over National Anthem Controversy

The Rashtriya Janata Dal criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar via provocative posters, accusing him of disrespecting women and the national anthem. This backlash followed a video showing Kumar allegedly not standing still for the anthem. The RJD further questioned his mental and physical stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 10:12 IST
RJD leader Rabri Devi, targeting CM Nitish Kumar with new Poster (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has intensified its critique of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, unveiling pointed posters that label him as a 'villain' rather than a 'hero'. These posters, positioned strategically outside former Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi's residence, accuse Kumar of disrespecting women, disregarding Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, and dishonoring the national anthem.

The backlash stems from a video making rounds on social media, wherein Kumar appears inattentive during the national anthem—a moment captured during a function in Patna. Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent RJD leader, took to social media platform X to condemn the Chief Minister's actions, highlighting his perceived disrespect towards the anthem and Gandhi's martyrdom.

The RJD didn't stop at criticism, casting doubts on Kumar's mental and physical fitness for office, deeming his condition alarming for the state. With Bihar's assembly elections approaching, the timing of these accusations adds a political flavor to the controversy, as the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the poll dates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

