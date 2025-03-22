Left Menu

Karnataka's New Contract Reservation Sparks Political Debate

BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticizes Karnataka's amendment to the KTPP Act, granting 4% reservation in contracts for minorities. Thakur claims the move aims to secure Muslim votes, accusing Congress of appeasement politics. State officials clarify the reservation includes all minority communities, not solely Muslims.

Updated: 22-03-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 11:01 IST
BJP MP Anurag Thakur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a pointed critique, BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Saturday lambasted Karnataka's decision to modify the KTPP Act, granting a controversial 4 percent reservation in government tenders to minority contractors. Thakur accused the Congress of indulging in vote-bank politics, alleging that the amendment sought to woo Muslim voters.

Thakur asserted that the Karnataka government's move contravenes legal norms and warned of possible repercussions. He remarked, "This is against the law, and they would also have to face the consequences. Congress has not learned anything even after so many defeats." His comments came in the wake of the state cabinet's approval of the policy, spearheaded by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a March 14 meeting.

In response, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar clarified that the reservation policy is inclusive, benefiting all minority communities and backward classes, not exclusively Muslims. State Minister Ramalinga Reddy echoed this stance, explaining that the reservation encompasses five to six minority groups, countering claims of discriminatory intent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

