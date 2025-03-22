Hegseth's Strategic Asia Tour: Strengthening US-Philippine Ties

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is poised to embark on a significant diplomatic tour in Asia, with the Philippines as his first stop. Philippine officials have confirmed that discussions will focus on heightening deterrence against aggression in the contentious South China Sea.

During his visit on March 28-29, Hegseth will engage with his Filipino counterpart, Gilberto Teodoro, and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to tackle pressing regional security concerns. China's assertive maneuvers in the South China Sea and reinforced support from the Trump administration for Philippine forces are set to top the agenda, as noted by Philippine Ambassador to the US, Jose Manuel Romualdez.

Hegseth's tour aims to bolster security objectives in the Indo-Pacific region and will see him proceed to Japan for a commemorative ceremony while continuing to strengthen alliances. This trip comes amid apprehensions about US commitment to Asia under the Trump administration's 'America First' policy, sending a robust message of bilateral solidarity to China.

