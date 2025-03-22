Bihar's Journey to Progress and Cultural Influence

In a gathering to celebrate Bihar Diwas, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva lauded the substantial economic contributions of Biharis, while meeting his Bihar counterpart, Dilip Jaiswal. They hosted a press conference where a video presentation showcased Bihar's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting its historical and cultural heritage.

Sachdeva emphasized the significance of Bihari individuals in various industries and startups across Delhi, recognizing their global cultural and historical influence. He expressed confidence in Bihar's trajectory towards becoming one of India's top developed states, as part of the broader vision for a unified nation.

Dilip Jaiswal noted the widespread celebrations of Bihar Diwas across India, involving key political figures, in honor of the Bihari community's contributions. He highlighted the advancements in infrastructure and education within Bihar, aligning with PM Modi's vision of national unity, while critiquing opposition efforts to create divisions.

