Political Showdown: Tensions Rise Between TMC and BJP in West Bengal

Tensions between West Bengal's political parties have escalated as TMC MLA Humayun Kabir issued a stern warning to Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. Kabir challenged Adhikari to visit Murshidabad on April 13, threatening severe protests if he enters the district.

The challenge comes shortly after Kabir criticized Adhikari for his comments outside the assembly, where Adhikari suggested that TMC's Muslim MLAs would be ousted if the BJP came to power. Kabir was initially cautioned by the TMC's disciplinary committee not to make provocative statements.

Despite the warning, Kabir remained defiant, stating that Adhikari saw only a 'trailer' during a previous protest in Baruipur. He predicted Adhikari would face an even larger backlash in Murshidabad, though the specifics of the protest were not disclosed.

