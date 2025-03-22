Waqf Amendment Bill: A Step Towards Transparency and Empowerment

In a bid to quell concerns over the Waqf Amendment Bill, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified on Saturday that the legislation seeks to bolster transparency and benefits for marginalized communities, including women and the poor, rather than seize Muslim properties.

Rijiju stressed that consultations with Muslim organizations have been conducted to ensure inclusivity, and highlighted India's dedication to constitutional governance. He confirmed that the bill would first go to the Lok Sabha and then the Rajya Sabha for detailed discussion.

The Joint Committee of Parliament, headed by BJP MP Jagadambika Pal, presented its amended report on the bill amid political uproar. Allegations from opposition parties about omissions in the report were dismissed by Rijiju. The bill proposes reforms including digitization and enhanced legal mechanisms to tackle historical issues in Waqf property management.

(With inputs from agencies.)