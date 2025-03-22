Left Menu

Nautical Synergy: Varuna 2025, A Testament to Naval Collaboration

The 23rd edition of the Varuna exercise between the Indian and French navies showcased joint naval tactics, including air defence drills and anti-submarine warfare. The exercise emphasized interoperability through complex maneuvers and joint operations between French and Indian aircraft carriers, aircraft, and submarines off the Goa coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:27 IST
Nautical Synergy: Varuna 2025, A Testament to Naval Collaboration
  • Country:
  • India

The bilateral naval exercise Varuna 2025, which marked its 23rd edition, concluded with a fleet review by the French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle and India's INS Vikrant, 80 nautical miles off the Goa coast. The exercise, initiated on March 19, saw the French and Indian navies engage in advanced maritime drills.

Both surface and sub-surface warfare domains were explored, with interactions involving MiG29Ks, Rafale fighters, and Indian submarines. The exercise enhanced tactical and operational capabilities, including mock air-to-air combat and anti-submarine warfare drills. Officials praised the progress in interoperability and procedural integration during the maneuvers.

Throughout the exercise, senior officials such as Captain Georges Antoine Florentin and Rear Admiral Jacques Mallard emphasized building trust and improving communication between the navies. The joint effort in Varuna underscores the nations' dedication to advancing naval collaboration and operational synergy since its inception in 2001.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025