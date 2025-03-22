Nautical Synergy: Varuna 2025, A Testament to Naval Collaboration

The bilateral naval exercise Varuna 2025, which marked its 23rd edition, concluded with a fleet review by the French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle and India's INS Vikrant, 80 nautical miles off the Goa coast. The exercise, initiated on March 19, saw the French and Indian navies engage in advanced maritime drills.

Both surface and sub-surface warfare domains were explored, with interactions involving MiG29Ks, Rafale fighters, and Indian submarines. The exercise enhanced tactical and operational capabilities, including mock air-to-air combat and anti-submarine warfare drills. Officials praised the progress in interoperability and procedural integration during the maneuvers.

Throughout the exercise, senior officials such as Captain Georges Antoine Florentin and Rear Admiral Jacques Mallard emphasized building trust and improving communication between the navies. The joint effort in Varuna underscores the nations' dedication to advancing naval collaboration and operational synergy since its inception in 2001.

