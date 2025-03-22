Germany Shuts Embassy as South Sudan Tensions Rise

Germany has temporarily shut its embassy in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, due to rising tensions that have pushed the country toward a potential civil war. This decision follows the German Foreign Ministry's announcement and is a response to increasing unrest in the region.

The removal of Upper Nile state's governor by South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has aggravated ongoing clashes between government troops and an ethnic militia, accused of siding with Kiir's political opponent, First Vice President Riek Machar. These developments threaten the fragile peace upheld since the nation emerged from civil war seven years ago.

Concerns mount as President Kiir and Vice President Machar's leadership seems to steer the nation back into chaos. Both officials have been urged to halt the violence and adhere to the peace agreement that has been undermined. United Nations peacekeeping chief Nicholas Haysom expressed similar concerns, highlighting the potential relapse into war.

(With inputs from agencies.)