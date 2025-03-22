Southern States Unite: Demand to Freeze Delimitation Based on 1971 Census
The DMK-led Joint Action Committee demands an extension of the current delimitation freeze based on the 1971 Census for another 25 years, opposing a population-based exercise that could disadvantage southern states. Political leaders, including three chief ministers, unite against the proposed changes, highlighting regional disparities.
Southern states, led by DMK, demand the Indian government extend the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies based on the 1971 Census for 25 more years. The call comes amid fears that a population-based delimitation exercise could disadvantage southern states.
The meeting, a show of unity among 14 political parties, saw chief ministers from three states participating. Leaders argue that basing delimitation on current population figures would reduce representation for the south while benefiting the BJP in northern areas.
Despite assurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, political leaders like Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warn of a 'sword of Damocles' over states that have controlled population growth. The DMK describes the meeting as historic, aiming to solidify its political voice in national discourse.
