Southern States Unite: Demand to Freeze Delimitation Based on 1971 Census

Southern states, led by DMK, demand the Indian government extend the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies based on the 1971 Census for 25 more years. The call comes amid fears that a population-based delimitation exercise could disadvantage southern states.

The meeting, a show of unity among 14 political parties, saw chief ministers from three states participating. Leaders argue that basing delimitation on current population figures would reduce representation for the south while benefiting the BJP in northern areas.

Despite assurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, political leaders like Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warn of a 'sword of Damocles' over states that have controlled population growth. The DMK describes the meeting as historic, aiming to solidify its political voice in national discourse.

