Southern States Unite: Demand to Freeze Delimitation Based on 1971 Census

The DMK-led Joint Action Committee demands an extension of the current delimitation freeze based on the 1971 Census for another 25 years, opposing a population-based exercise that could disadvantage southern states. Political leaders, including three chief ministers, unite against the proposed changes, highlighting regional disparities.

Updated: 22-03-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The meeting, a show of unity among 14 political parties, saw chief ministers from three states participating. Leaders argue that basing delimitation on current population figures would reduce representation for the south while benefiting the BJP in northern areas.

Despite assurances from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, political leaders like Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warn of a 'sword of Damocles' over states that have controlled population growth. The DMK describes the meeting as historic, aiming to solidify its political voice in national discourse.

