Left Menu

AAP Commemorates Martyrs with 'Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam'

The Aam Aadmi Party plans a significant event on March 23 to honor martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. Led by Arvind Kejriwal, the gathering at party headquarters will host leaders, MLAs, and members, reflecting on the sacrifices made for freedom and spreading their enduring vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:51 IST
AAP Commemorates Martyrs with 'Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam'
Aam Aadmi Party leaders (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is organizing the 'Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam' event on March 23 at its headquarters, marking the martyrdom day of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alongside party officials, MLAs, candidates, councillors, and numerous party workers, is expected to participate in the commemoration starting at 4 PM.

An AAP Lok Sabha-wise preparation committee has meticulously planned the event. Senior party leader Gopal Rai highlighted its importance, stating, 'March 23 commemorates the sacrifice Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev made for our nation. This gathering, post-Delhi elections, underscores AAP's dedication to preserving their legacy.'

Rai emphasized AAP's commitment to promoting the martyrs' ideologies that galvanized the freedom struggle. Meanwhile, AAP Delhi's Convener Saurabh Bharadwaj extended an online invite to the public for this prominent occasion. The event stands as a testament to AAP's tribute to these legendary figures and their enduring impact on India's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025