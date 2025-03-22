AAP Commemorates Martyrs with 'Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is organizing the 'Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam' event on March 23 at its headquarters, marking the martyrdom day of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alongside party officials, MLAs, candidates, councillors, and numerous party workers, is expected to participate in the commemoration starting at 4 PM.

An AAP Lok Sabha-wise preparation committee has meticulously planned the event. Senior party leader Gopal Rai highlighted its importance, stating, 'March 23 commemorates the sacrifice Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev made for our nation. This gathering, post-Delhi elections, underscores AAP's dedication to preserving their legacy.'

Rai emphasized AAP's commitment to promoting the martyrs' ideologies that galvanized the freedom struggle. Meanwhile, AAP Delhi's Convener Saurabh Bharadwaj extended an online invite to the public for this prominent occasion. The event stands as a testament to AAP's tribute to these legendary figures and their enduring impact on India's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)