Venezuela Resumes Repatriation Flights Amid U.S. Diplomatic Tensions
Venezuela has brokered an agreement with the United States to resume repatriation flights for Venezuelan migrants detained in the U.S. This move follows tension over previous deportations to El Salvador. President Nicolas Maduro emphasized the aim to rescue migrants from U.S. prisons and criticized the treatment in El Salvador.
Venezuela has reached a consensus with the United States to restart repatriation flights for Venezuelan migrants detained in U.S. prisons, as announced by President Nicolas Maduro in a public address.
Scheduled to begin on Sunday, these flights aim to rescue Venezuelan citizens who were previously deported to El Salvador under a program from the Trump administration. Maduro criticized El Salvador's treatment of the migrants, demanding their release.
The diplomatic tension with the United States and the treatment of the Venezuelan migrants have stirred controversy, with the Trump administration facing scrutiny and a looming deadline to clarify the deportation process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
