Venezuela Resumes Repatriation Flights Amid U.S. Diplomatic Tensions

Venezuela has reached a consensus with the United States to restart repatriation flights for Venezuelan migrants detained in U.S. prisons, as announced by President Nicolas Maduro in a public address.

Scheduled to begin on Sunday, these flights aim to rescue Venezuelan citizens who were previously deported to El Salvador under a program from the Trump administration. Maduro criticized El Salvador's treatment of the migrants, demanding their release.

The diplomatic tension with the United States and the treatment of the Venezuelan migrants have stirred controversy, with the Trump administration facing scrutiny and a looming deadline to clarify the deportation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)