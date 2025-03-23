Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Turkey: Imamoglu's Court Appearance Sparks Protests

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu appeared in court amid allegations of corruption and terrorism. His detention has sparked major protests, with clashes reported in multiple cities. Imamoglu, a potential presidential candidate, contests the charges, which his party denounces as politically motivated amidst Turkey's tense political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 01:49 IST
Tensions Rise in Turkey: Imamoglu's Court Appearance Sparks Protests

Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu faced court this weekend amidst allegations of corruption and terrorism, reigniting political tension in Turkey. The mayor, seen as a potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan, has denied all charges during police interrogation.

Protests erupted after Imamoglu's detention with thousands rallying in support outside the Istanbul municipality and courthouse. Demonstrations also spread to Izmir and Ankara, leading to clashes with police who used tear gas, pepper spray, and water cannons to disperse crowds.

The Republican People's Party, leading the opposition against Erdogan, claims the detention is politically driven. Imamoglu, favored in some polls over Erdogan, was poised to announce his presidential candidacy, bringing Turkey's strained political landscape into sharper focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025