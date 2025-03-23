Tensions Rise in Turkey: Imamoglu's Court Appearance Sparks Protests

Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu faced court this weekend amidst allegations of corruption and terrorism, reigniting political tension in Turkey. The mayor, seen as a potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan, has denied all charges during police interrogation.

Protests erupted after Imamoglu's detention with thousands rallying in support outside the Istanbul municipality and courthouse. Demonstrations also spread to Izmir and Ankara, leading to clashes with police who used tear gas, pepper spray, and water cannons to disperse crowds.

The Republican People's Party, leading the opposition against Erdogan, claims the detention is politically driven. Imamoglu, favored in some polls over Erdogan, was poised to announce his presidential candidacy, bringing Turkey's strained political landscape into sharper focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)