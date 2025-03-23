Left Menu

Clash Over Transgender Troop Ban: Judiciary and Executive Face-Off

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized a judge's ruling that blocked a ban on transgender troops, mocking her military authority. This ruling, against Trump's executive order, highlighted tensions between the administration and judiciary, amidst lawsuits and executive decisions impacting minority representation and military inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 03:33 IST
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has intensified criticism towards the federal judiciary following a decision by U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, who blocked the ban on transgender troops in the military. The decision deemed President Trump's executive order on transgender rights as likely unconstitutional, triggering a backlash from the administration.

Hegseth mockingly addressed Judge Reyes as "Commander Reyes," suggesting she was overstepping her authority. This move underscores ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and the judiciary, with recent attacks directed at judges from both the President and his advisors like Elon Musk and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

As lawsuits mount against Trump's policies, including initiatives affecting minority groups and military inclusivity, the administration's decision to prohibit transgender individuals from military service remains contested. Legal debates are now questioning the administration's authority in such military discriminations, in light of past Supreme Court rulings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

