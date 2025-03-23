Left Menu

Remembering Ram Manohar Lohia: Icon of Social Justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia on his birth anniversary, acknowledging his role as an icon of social justice. Lohia, born in 1910, was instrumental in challenging the Congress party dominance and remains an inspiration for many political leaders and parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 09:11 IST
Remembering Ram Manohar Lohia: Icon of Social Justice
Ram Manohar Lohia
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the revered socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, acknowledging his pivotal contributions to social justice and political reform in India.

Born in 1910, Lohia was a formidable force in socialist politics. He was known for his commitment to empowering the underprivileged and for his efforts to challenge the long-standing dominance of the Congress party through strategic opposition alliances.

Ram Manohar Lohia, who passed away in 1967, continues to inspire political leaders and parties across India. Prime Minister Modi praised him as a visionary leader and fierce freedom fighter on a social media post, highlighting his enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025