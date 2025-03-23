Remembering Ram Manohar Lohia: Icon of Social Justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the revered socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, acknowledging his pivotal contributions to social justice and political reform in India.

Born in 1910, Lohia was a formidable force in socialist politics. He was known for his commitment to empowering the underprivileged and for his efforts to challenge the long-standing dominance of the Congress party through strategic opposition alliances.

Ram Manohar Lohia, who passed away in 1967, continues to inspire political leaders and parties across India. Prime Minister Modi praised him as a visionary leader and fierce freedom fighter on a social media post, highlighting his enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)