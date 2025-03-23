Historic U.S.-China Talks Led by Senator Daines with Top CEOs in Beijing

U.S. Republican Senator Steve Daines, accompanied by leading American CEOs, convened with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing. The high-profile meeting followed a significant business summit featuring top foreign CEOs.

This marks the first visit by a U.S. politician to China since Trump's administration began. Daines, who has substantial experience in China, addressed U.S.-China trade relations and the need for dialogue over confrontation.

The meeting emphasized seeking economic cooperation and tackling contentious issues like the fentanyl crisis. Both parties underscored the importance of high-level dialogues to ease tariff pressures and strengthen bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)