RSS Leader Criticizes Ganga-Jamuni Culture Advocates for Historical Oversight
RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale criticized advocates of Ganga-Jamuni culture for not recognizing Dara Shikoh as a hero, questioning the iconization of figures contrary to Indian ethos. He highlighted the historical decisions, like renaming Aurangzeb Road, and emphasized the RSS's stance on associating with figures aligning with India's traditions.
In a significant statement, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale criticized those promoting the Ganga-Jamuni culture for overlooking Dara Shikoh, a Mughal prince known for his efforts to harmonize Hindu and Islamic traditions.
Addressing a press conference, Hosabale questioned the reverence for historical figures who allegedly opposed Indian ethos, citing the renaming of Aurangzeb Road in Delhi to Abdul Kalam Road as an example of correcting past oversights.
Moreover, Hosabale supported the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aims to tackle issues like mismanagement and corruption in Waqf properties, signaling a move towards greater transparency and legal reclamation of properties.
