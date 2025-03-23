RSS Leader Criticizes Ganga-Jamuni Culture Advocates for Historical Oversight

In a significant statement, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale criticized those promoting the Ganga-Jamuni culture for overlooking Dara Shikoh, a Mughal prince known for his efforts to harmonize Hindu and Islamic traditions.

Addressing a press conference, Hosabale questioned the reverence for historical figures who allegedly opposed Indian ethos, citing the renaming of Aurangzeb Road in Delhi to Abdul Kalam Road as an example of correcting past oversights.

Moreover, Hosabale supported the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aims to tackle issues like mismanagement and corruption in Waqf properties, signaling a move towards greater transparency and legal reclamation of properties.

