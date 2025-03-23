Protests Surge as Israeli Government Faces Accusations

Israeli citizens have continued their protests for a sixth consecutive day, driven by actions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet perceived as targeting officials viewed as hostile to the government.

Tens of thousands gathered in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, voicing their concerns over actions such as the cabinet-approved dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and an anticipated no confidence vote against attorney general Gali Baharav-Miara.

These moves have sparked accusations from both protesters and opposition parties that the Netanyahu administration is undermining Israel's democratic institutions, escalating tensions across the nation.

