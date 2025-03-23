Left Menu

Mark Carney: Charting New Territory as Canada's Prime Minister

Mark Carney, Canada's new Prime Minister, plans to call an election, aiming for a new mandate amid economic threats from U.S. tariffs. With no prior political experience, Carney captured the Liberal leadership with plans to address President Trump's policies, amid rising polls and looming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:36 IST
Mark Carney, the newly appointed Canadian Prime Minister, is preparing to announce an election this Sunday, aiming to secure a strong mandate to address the economic challenges posed by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

As part of his agenda, Carney will meet with the Governor General, representing King Charles, to seek the dissolution of Parliament, thereby commencing the election campaign. Observers are anticipating the election to be scheduled for April 28, allowing Carney a five-week period to consolidate support.

Despite never having run a political campaign before, Carney, a noted former central banker, swayed the Liberal party to back his leadership. The Liberals, who have seen resurgence in the polls, must now contend with the Conservatives' narrative of Carney as an elitist with continuity on government spending echoing the era of Justin Trudeau.

(With inputs from agencies.)

