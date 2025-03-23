Nepali Politics: The Debate Over the Monarchy's Return
Former Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba asserts that ex-King Gyanendra Shah is unfit for a constitutional monarchy, amid pro-monarchist rallies demanding monarchy reinstatement. He advises the Rastriya Prajatantra Party against appointing Gyanendra as chairman. The Nepali Congress supports the current federal democratic system.
- Country:
- Nepal
Amidst rising pro-monarchist sentiment in Nepal following rallies demanding the monarchy's restoration, former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has spoken out against the idea. He states that ex-King Gyanendra Shah is ill-suited to serve as a constitutional monarch.
Speaking at a Nepali Congress event, Deuba suggested that the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) could consider appointing Gyanendra as its chairman. However, he warned that such a move might bring regret, emphasizing that if the former king wished to engage politically, he could have established his own party.
The Nepali Congress, meanwhile, reiterated its support for the current federal democratic republic system, established by a directly elected Constituent Assembly. This comes as both republican and monarchist groups prepare for demonstrations in Kathmandu.
(With inputs from agencies.)