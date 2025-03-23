Left Menu

Nepali Politics: The Debate Over the Monarchy's Return

Former Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba asserts that ex-King Gyanendra Shah is unfit for a constitutional monarchy, amid pro-monarchist rallies demanding monarchy reinstatement. He advises the Rastriya Prajatantra Party against appointing Gyanendra as chairman. The Nepali Congress supports the current federal democratic system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:49 IST
Nepali Politics: The Debate Over the Monarchy's Return
Sher Bahadur Deuba
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Amidst rising pro-monarchist sentiment in Nepal following rallies demanding the monarchy's restoration, former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has spoken out against the idea. He states that ex-King Gyanendra Shah is ill-suited to serve as a constitutional monarch.

Speaking at a Nepali Congress event, Deuba suggested that the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) could consider appointing Gyanendra as its chairman. However, he warned that such a move might bring regret, emphasizing that if the former king wished to engage politically, he could have established his own party.

The Nepali Congress, meanwhile, reiterated its support for the current federal democratic republic system, established by a directly elected Constituent Assembly. This comes as both republican and monarchist groups prepare for demonstrations in Kathmandu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025