Nepali Politics: The Debate Over the Monarchy's Return

Amidst rising pro-monarchist sentiment in Nepal following rallies demanding the monarchy's restoration, former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has spoken out against the idea. He states that ex-King Gyanendra Shah is ill-suited to serve as a constitutional monarch.

Speaking at a Nepali Congress event, Deuba suggested that the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) could consider appointing Gyanendra as its chairman. However, he warned that such a move might bring regret, emphasizing that if the former king wished to engage politically, he could have established his own party.

The Nepali Congress, meanwhile, reiterated its support for the current federal democratic republic system, established by a directly elected Constituent Assembly. This comes as both republican and monarchist groups prepare for demonstrations in Kathmandu.

