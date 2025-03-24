Left Menu

Breakthrough Talks in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine Conflict

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is optimistic about peace talks in Saudi Arabia regarding the Ukraine conflict. Talks involve a potential partial ceasefire and address issues like the deportation of Ukrainian children. U.S. and Russian officials are set to make progress on a Black Sea ceasefire.

Updated: 24-03-2025 00:06 IST
The mood is cautiously optimistic as high-stakes peace talks concerning the Ukraine conflict continue in Saudi Arabia. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff conveyed a sense of optimism, expressing his belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking peace. The discussions involve a U.S. delegation set to engage with Ukrainian officials regarding a possible partial ceasefire.

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin temporarily agreed to halt attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, though he did not fully endorse a 30-day ceasefire proposal put forth by President Donald Trump. This proposal is aimed at paving the way towards a lasting peace agreement, a move Ukraine has accepted.

Another key issue addressed in the negotiations is the mass deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-occupied territories, which Ukraine has termed a war crime. Confidence-building measures, including this and the broader goal of a permanent peace, remain central to the discussions, which continue to seek real progress towards a Black Sea ceasefire.

