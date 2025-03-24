Ukraine and U.S. Talks in Saudi Arabia: Constructive Dialogues Amidst Conflict

Ukraine's delegation at the Saudi Arabia talks with U.S. officials is reportedly engaging as constructively as possible, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy commented on Sunday that the discussions are proving to be quite useful, and efforts by the delegations are ongoing, as stated on television.

Despite the progress, Zelenskiy stressed the necessity for Vladimir Putin to issue a genuine order to cease military strikes, urging those responsible for initiating the conflict to work toward its resolution.

