Ukraine and U.S. Talks in Saudi Arabia: Constructive Dialogues Amidst Conflict

Ukraine's delegation is engaging constructively in talks with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia. President Zelenskiy remarked on the usefulness of these discussions but emphasized the need for Russian President Putin to order a halt to strikes, highlighting the urgency in resolving the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-03-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 00:12 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's delegation at the Saudi Arabia talks with U.S. officials is reportedly engaging as constructively as possible, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy commented on Sunday that the discussions are proving to be quite useful, and efforts by the delegations are ongoing, as stated on television.

Despite the progress, Zelenskiy stressed the necessity for Vladimir Putin to issue a genuine order to cease military strikes, urging those responsible for initiating the conflict to work toward its resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

