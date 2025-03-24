Global Unrest: Strikes, Elections, and Diplomatic Maneuvers

In a tragic escalation of tensions in Gaza, an Israeli airstrike targeted a hospital, killing five individuals, including a Hamas leader. The decision, based on substantial intelligence, aimed to target key figures within the militant group, according to Israeli military officials.

In Paris, residents overwhelmingly voted in favor of converting 500 additional streets for pedestrian use. This initiative by the city's left-leaning administration seeks to reduce car dependency and improve urban air quality.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a snap election, citing the need to address divisive policies by U.S. President Trump. As tensions rise with Canada's southern neighbor, Carney seeks a strong mandate amid strained bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)