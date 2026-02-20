Uncertainty Looms Over Ukraine Talks

In a statement delivered on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed uncertainty about the timing and location of upcoming peace talks regarding Ukraine.

Reports from Russian state news agency TASS cited an unknown source indicating that the discussions could occur in Geneva, involving delegations from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.

Despite these reports, Peskov clarified that no official confirmation has been made concerning the details of the talks, leaving the situation uncertain.

