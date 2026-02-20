Left Menu

Uncertainty Looms Over Ukraine Talks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced uncertainty regarding the scheduling of new Ukraine peace talks. Russian news agency TASS suggested Geneva as the venue with delegations from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States anticipated to participate. However, the Kremlin has yet to confirm these details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:24 IST
In a statement delivered on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed uncertainty about the timing and location of upcoming peace talks regarding Ukraine.

Reports from Russian state news agency TASS cited an unknown source indicating that the discussions could occur in Geneva, involving delegations from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.

Despite these reports, Peskov clarified that no official confirmation has been made concerning the details of the talks, leaving the situation uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

