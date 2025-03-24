Shiv Sena MPs Defend Comedian, Condemn Vandalism

In a staunch defense of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant declared that every remark made by Kamra was accurate and deserved acknowledgment if democracy is truly valued in the country. Speaking with ANI, Sawant urged respect for Kamra's critical expression while advocating for legal procedures over violent reactions.

The uproar follows the vandalism of the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar where Kamra's act was recorded. Sawant condemned the attack, calling for an FIR against the perpetrators to be filed. Drawing parallels to the past, he referenced the late Balasaheb Thackeray's political caricatures, questioning the current intolerance toward critique. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi echoed Sawant's sentiments, highlighting the escalating disturbances in Nagpur and Mumbai as alarming signs of eroded law and order.

Chaturvedi criticized the ruling party for overreacting to Kamra's satire, which did not even directly mention Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. She stressed that the legal framework, not vandalism, should be employed if objections arise, suggesting the violence betrayed an acknowledgment of truth in Kamra's commentary. Notably, an FIR was filed against both Kamra and the Shiv Sena's youth faction involved in the incident, marking a contentious episode in the ongoing political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)