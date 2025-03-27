Tensions Rise as Arrest Warrant Issued for South Sudan's Vice President

In a dramatic turn of events, South Sudan's political landscape has been jolted following an arrest warrant issued for First Vice President Riek Machar. His party, the SPLM-IO, is scrambling to locate him after officials reportedly entered his residence.

Reath Muoch Tang, acting SPLM-IO chair for foreign relations, has condemned the move as a direct violation of the nation's constitution and the 2018 peace agreement that sought to end a prolonged civil war.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has noted rising tensions, with recent clashes erupting between forces backing President Salva Kiir and those loyal to Machar, signaling a potential threat to fragile peace outside the capital, Juba.

(With inputs from agencies.)