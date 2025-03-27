Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Arrest Warrant Issued for South Sudan's Vice President

The SPLM-IO reported an arrest warrant against South Sudan's First Vice President Riek Machar, claiming constitutional and peace deal violations. Tensions between President Kiir's and Machar's forces have escalated, with clashes occurring outside Juba. Machar's party is currently attempting to locate him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 02:44 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, South Sudan's political landscape has been jolted following an arrest warrant issued for First Vice President Riek Machar. His party, the SPLM-IO, is scrambling to locate him after officials reportedly entered his residence.

Reath Muoch Tang, acting SPLM-IO chair for foreign relations, has condemned the move as a direct violation of the nation's constitution and the 2018 peace agreement that sought to end a prolonged civil war.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has noted rising tensions, with recent clashes erupting between forces backing President Salva Kiir and those loyal to Machar, signaling a potential threat to fragile peace outside the capital, Juba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

