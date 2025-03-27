Trump's Tariff Diplomacy: The TikTok Deal Dilemma
U.S. President Donald Trump considers reducing tariffs to facilitate a deal for TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, ahead of a looming U.S. ban. With an April 5 deadline, the decision involves national security concerns and prolonged negotiations, as the White House navigates a complex divestment agreement.
In a move with potentially far-reaching implications, U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated his willingness to reduce tariffs to ensure ByteDance reaches a deal for TikTok ahead of a looming national security deadline.
The Chinese-owned app faces an April 5 requirement to divest itself from Chinese ownership or face a U.S. ban, sparking intense negotiations between parties. Trump expressed a willingness to extend the deadline, citing China's possible role in approval.
The White House's involvement in the divestment talks has been extensive, showcasing its deep investment in the resolution of this high-profile case that impacts nearly half of American users on the platform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- TikTok
- ByteDance
- tariffs
- U.S.ban
- China
- deal
- national security
- divestment
- White House
ALSO READ
China and Hong Kong Stocks Dip Amid Profit-Taking and Tariff Concerns
China to Host Strategic Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal
China Vows Measures Against U.S. Tariff Hike
China Condemns Train Hijacking in Pakistan, Urges Enhanced Counter-Terrorism Cooperation
Unexpected Absence: China's Lawmaker Zhao Leji's Sudden Miss at Plenary Meeting