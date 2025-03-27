Trump's Tariff Diplomacy: The TikTok Deal Dilemma

In a move with potentially far-reaching implications, U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated his willingness to reduce tariffs to ensure ByteDance reaches a deal for TikTok ahead of a looming national security deadline.

The Chinese-owned app faces an April 5 requirement to divest itself from Chinese ownership or face a U.S. ban, sparking intense negotiations between parties. Trump expressed a willingness to extend the deadline, citing China's possible role in approval.

The White House's involvement in the divestment talks has been extensive, showcasing its deep investment in the resolution of this high-profile case that impacts nearly half of American users on the platform.

