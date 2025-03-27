Left Menu

Australia Gears Up for Imminent Election Amid Tax Cut Push

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese plans to call an election soon amidst looming tax cuts designed to regain voter support. The election needs to occur by May 17. The Labor government is aiming to win back voters with tax relief measures, while the opposition plans alternative solutions.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese intends to announce an election imminently, as his center-left government rushes a bill through parliament to introduce tax cuts. The move, aimed at boosting support, comes with a looming election deadline of at least May 17.

Opinion polls forecast a tight race, with the opposition Liberal-National coalition marginally ahead of the Labor party. Albanese assured that the election would occur in May, highlighting citizens' eagerness to progress.

The Labor government unveiled significant tax cuts in Tuesday's federal budget, totaling A$17.1 billion, designed to aid families and businesses facing high costs. Meanwhile, the opposition proposes an alternative tax policy, focusing on reducing the fuel excise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

