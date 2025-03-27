Trump Nominates Bozell as U.S. Ambassador to South Africa

In a move announced on social media late Wednesday, President Donald Trump nominated Leo Brent Bozell III for the role of U.S. ambassador to South Africa. Bozell, known for his conservative media criticism, has been chosen to represent U.S. interests in the southern African nation.

The nomination highlights the administration's continued preference for individuals with strong media ties and conservative viewpoints, as Bozell steps forward with a reputation built on scrutinizing media biases.

Before he can officially assume the ambassadorial position, Bozell's nomination must clear the U.S. Senate's confirmation process. This step remains crucial in the procedural journey, ensuring Senate approval for his diplomatic appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)