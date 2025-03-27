Left Menu

Rare Protests Erupt in Gaza Against Hamas Amid Ongoing Conflict

Amid the Israel-Gaza war, thousands protest in northern Gaza against Hamas, demanding an end to the conflict. Rising public dissent challenges Hamas' rule, while calls intensify for peace and humanitarian relief. Despite past crackdowns, protesters voice grievances against all parties involved, seeking change and cessation of hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 27-03-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 06:47 IST
Thousands of Palestinians took to the streets of northern Gaza on Wednesday in a rare protest against Hamas. The demonstrators, frustrated by the ongoing conflict with Israel, called for an end to the war that has caused immense suffering in the region.

The protests, centered mainly in Gaza's north, not only voiced opposition to the conflict but also directed unprecedented criticism at Hamas. The ruling militant group has a history of suppressing dissent but seemed to refrain from interfering this time. This has been attributed to Hamas maintaining a lower profile as Israel renews its offensive.

The demonstrations come after Israel resumed airstrikes following Hamas' attack in October. As tensions escalate, calls for peace and humanitarian support grow amidst the dire situation affecting Gaza's population, now largely displaced and desperate for relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

