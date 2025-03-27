Rare Protests Erupt in Gaza Against Hamas Amid Ongoing Conflict

Thousands of Palestinians took to the streets of northern Gaza on Wednesday in a rare protest against Hamas. The demonstrators, frustrated by the ongoing conflict with Israel, called for an end to the war that has caused immense suffering in the region.

The protests, centered mainly in Gaza's north, not only voiced opposition to the conflict but also directed unprecedented criticism at Hamas. The ruling militant group has a history of suppressing dissent but seemed to refrain from interfering this time. This has been attributed to Hamas maintaining a lower profile as Israel renews its offensive.

The demonstrations come after Israel resumed airstrikes following Hamas' attack in October. As tensions escalate, calls for peace and humanitarian support grow amidst the dire situation affecting Gaza's population, now largely displaced and desperate for relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)