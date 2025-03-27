Political Sparring Over Telangana Farmers' Woes

KT Rama Rao, working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), extended gratitude to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for bringing to light the distress facing farmers in Telangana during a parliamentary session. However, Rao criticized local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, accusing them of acting like 'personal staff' for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

In his social media post, Rao commented, 'While I have significant disagreements with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding her economic policies, I appreciate her advocacy for farmers in Telangana. Less than 30 percent of farmers' loans have been waived, leading to a rise in farmer suicides. Critical programs like Raithu Bandhu face delays, and water shortages persist, marking a decade of severe distress for Telangana's agricultural community.'

The Rajya Sabha discussions, led by Sitharaman, also conveyed issues within the Congress's loan waiver initiative. Many farmers were left without relief as banks recorded them under prior waivers, disqualifying them from future loans despite the Congress's promises. This situation underscores the need for action to resolve the systemic financial challenges affecting farmers.

