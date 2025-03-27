Left Menu

Bolsonaro and Associates Face High-Stakes Trial Over Alleged Coup Attempt

Brazil's Supreme Court has ruled that former President Jair Bolsonaro and seven associates, including high-ranking military officials, will stand trial on charges, such as attempting to stage a coup. The accusations stem from a police investigation that started in 2021. The trial's procedural framework is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:07 IST
Bolsonaro and Associates Face High-Stakes Trial Over Alleged Coup Attempt
Bolsonaro

In a landmark decision, Brazil's Supreme Court has unanimously decided to put former President Jair Bolsonaro and seven of his associates on trial, facing charges that include an attempted coup and involvement in an armed criminal organization. These charges emerged from an investigation placing Bolsonaro atop a criminal ring active since 2021.

The legal proceedings, which follow accusations against Bolsonaro for planning to undermine his successor, lack a specific trial date. However, the procedural framework of the case is soon to be set. The trial's evidentiary phase will require the collection of testimonies and new evidence, overseen by auxiliary judges.

This case also marks the first time high-ranking military officials, some of whom served under Bolsonaro, will be tried in the Supreme Court post-Brazil's dictatorship era. With Bolsonaro banned from running for office and denying all charges, the case heralds a significant chapter in Brazil's democratic legal history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

