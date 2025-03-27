Left Menu

Unification Church Faces Legal Turmoil After Court Order

The Unification Church's Japanese branch is contesting a court order revoking its legal protections. The decision follows allegations of excessive fundraising and the fallout from former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination. The church, rooted in controversy and global political influence, faces renewed scrutiny.

Updated: 27-03-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:28 IST
Unification Church Faces Legal Turmoil After Court Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The leader of the Unification Church's Japan faction vowed defiance against a court order that strips the organization's legal privileges. This follows a scandal involving fundraising and alleged ties to the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Tomihiro Tanaka, head of the church, now called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, declared that the group has resolved past damage claims. He criticized the court's decision as an infringement on religious freedom and stated a commitment to contesting it, emphasizing Japan's principles of democracy and rule of law.

The Tokyo District Court's move to dissolve the Unification Church stems from governmental findings of the organization's solicitation of excessive donations. The move, prompted by public uproar and diminishing political support, particularly impacts its tax status, revealing the church to increased oversight and litigation risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

