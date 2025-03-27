Unification Church Faces Legal Turmoil After Court Order

The leader of the Unification Church's Japan faction vowed defiance against a court order that strips the organization's legal privileges. This follows a scandal involving fundraising and alleged ties to the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Tomihiro Tanaka, head of the church, now called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, declared that the group has resolved past damage claims. He criticized the court's decision as an infringement on religious freedom and stated a commitment to contesting it, emphasizing Japan's principles of democracy and rule of law.

The Tokyo District Court's move to dissolve the Unification Church stems from governmental findings of the organization's solicitation of excessive donations. The move, prompted by public uproar and diminishing political support, particularly impacts its tax status, revealing the church to increased oversight and litigation risk.

