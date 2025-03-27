Trump's Tariff Tensions: Europe's Dilemma

The French Finance Minister Eric Lombard has voiced concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's imminent imposition of a 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks. Lombard described the move as 'very bad news' and suggested that the European Union should consider raising its tariffs in response.

Speaking on France Inter radio, Lombard expressed a desire to engage in discussions with U.S. officials to potentially lower these tariffs. He warned that an escalating trade war would benefit no one and could have dire consequences.

President Trump, who believes tariffs can help revive the United States' declining industrial base and support his tax cut promises, announced that tariff collections would commence on April 3.

