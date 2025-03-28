Turkish Deportation Drama: BBC's Mark Lowen Expelled Amid Protests

In a dramatic move by Turkish authorities, BBC News correspondent Mark Lowen was deported after a 17-hour detention on Thursday. Officials branded him a 'threat to public order' as he covered mass street protests triggered by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's arrest.

BBC News CEO Deborah Turness expressed grave concerns over this 'extremely troubling' deportation and vowed to confront the Turkish authorities. Lowen, once a resident in Turkey, found the expulsion 'extremely distressing,' emphasizing the significance of press freedom in a democratic society.

Simultaneously, Turkey's media watchdog, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK), sanctioned several broadcasters for their reports on Imamoglu's arrest, with strict measures placed on SZC TV. The incident has spotlighted the precarious state of media freedom under President Erdogan's administration.

