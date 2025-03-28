Left Menu

Turkish Deportation Drama: BBC's Mark Lowen Expelled Amid Protests

BBC News correspondent Mark Lowen was deported from Turkey after being detained for 17 hours. Covering protests over Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's arrest, the deportation was labelled a 'threat to public order.' BBC News raised concerns over press freedom as Turkey's media authority sanctioned broadcasters over related coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 02:24 IST
Turkish Deportation Drama: BBC's Mark Lowen Expelled Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic move by Turkish authorities, BBC News correspondent Mark Lowen was deported after a 17-hour detention on Thursday. Officials branded him a 'threat to public order' as he covered mass street protests triggered by Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's arrest.

BBC News CEO Deborah Turness expressed grave concerns over this 'extremely troubling' deportation and vowed to confront the Turkish authorities. Lowen, once a resident in Turkey, found the expulsion 'extremely distressing,' emphasizing the significance of press freedom in a democratic society.

Simultaneously, Turkey's media watchdog, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK), sanctioned several broadcasters for their reports on Imamoglu's arrest, with strict measures placed on SZC TV. The incident has spotlighted the precarious state of media freedom under President Erdogan's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

